Hank Flynn, FOX 29 Reporter

Hank Flynn joined the FOX 29 News team in September, 2016, as a general assignment reporter.

Prior to joining FOX 29, Hank made a name for himself in the New York, New Jersey, and Philly markets as a high profile Chaser on “Chasing News” for four years. He also gained international experience as a foreign correspondent and bureau chief at the United Nations for two years.

Hank’s style of reporting and news gathering is unique and his “Hank’s Take” segments are the types of stories people talk about at the water cooler the next day.

Hank Flynn is a native Southerner whose family moved to the New York City area when he was a teenager.