Engineering Technician (Freelance)

WTXF is in search of an engineering technician to operate various broadcast systems such as production switchers, audio consoles, video server systems, ENG/SNG control systems, and master control automation systems. Preference will be given to those candidates with experience on any and/or all of the following specific equipment; Sony MVS-8000, SSL Audio, Sony ELC, Troll, AutoPilot, and iTX.

A candidate will have a minimum of 2 years of experience and preference will be given to those with 5 or more years of experience. The candidate must be willing to work early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays as the schedule dictates.

