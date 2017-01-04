Maintenance Engineer (Freelance)

WTXF-TV Philadelphia is seeking a broadcast TV maintenance engineer with strong troubleshooting skills. The ideal candidate will be able to install, maintain, and operate automation systems, video server systems, video and audio switchers and routers, computers, Ethernet networks, transmitters, and other related broadcast equipment. Previous experience with Miranda iTX automation systems, Sony production switchers, ELC automation, Vinten robotics systems, and Chyron graphics systems is a plus.

HS diploma, college/technical degree pref. 5+ years broadcast television experience preferred. Must have, or be willing to obtain, a valid driver's license, maintain a clean MVR and vehicle insurance. Must be able to lift and carry equipment up to 70 lbs. in weight, traversing extended walking distances over various types of terrain to reach various remote broadcast sites. Must be able to drive a vehicle for extended periods of time to perform maintenance and repair responsibilities at various broadcast sites in all weather conditions. Must be able to work in a fast paced environment on multiple projects. Varied shifts, OT, weekends & holidays.

Click here to apply.

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to fox29.hr@foxtv.com or call (215) 982-5215 or visit our readily accessible station located at 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.