Editor/Photographer (Freelance)

Responsible for editing packages, VO’s, and VOSOT’s for our daily newscasts. Candidate must be proficient with Grass Valley Edius non-linear editing software or equivalent non-linear editing systems like Avid, Final Cut, or Adobe Premier. Proficiency in titling and effects is a must.

Experience as an ENG news photographer is preferred as the candidate may be required to shoot packages and operate microwave truck equipment as job demands dictate. Candidate must also be able to operate live studio cameras, including a jib camera, when required.

College Degree and minimum of three years broadcast/related experience preferred. Must possess valid drivers’ license and clean driving record.

