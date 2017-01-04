Web Producer (Freelance)

The web team will be responsible for all aspects of the station's websites including but not limited to ad sales content, production of special sections including news, advertising, style, interface design and update. The local web staff will allow local stations to focus on local content and local events and campaigns. Work in concert with national team to create the most innovative and dynamic web sites in our industry. Work closely with national sales and editorial team to manage all production/quality aspects of station website. Conceptualize/produce high profile creative online material. Perform duties of online writer/producer, specializing in print style/writing and editorial gathering. Solid understanding of all social platforms including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to drive brand engagement. Applications include HTML, JSP, Flash and Photoshop. Interface with management from newsroom to create cohesive working atmosphere. Ensure websites are coded to standards consistent with the web style guides set by national in-house team.

Bachelor’s Degree plus 2-3 years of web production experience preferred. Expert knowledge of web production, traffic reporting and ad service systems. Solid understanding of web standards, design and usability. Knowledge of common web application architectures. Knowledge of print and broadcast newsroom standards and styles. Understanding of online user behavior. Highly skilled in all areas of a/v, digitizing, editing and encoding techniques. Advanced knowledge of internet publishing software and content management systems. Position demands excellent print/web writing and editing skills, the ability to handle multiple demands and competing priorities simultaneously in a deadline-driven environment. Ability to work under pressure as part of a team. Knowledge of HTML, JSP, FLASH and Photoshop. Must be able to work weekends.

