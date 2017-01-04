Senior Producer (Full-Time)

WTXF, Fox 29 Philadelphia, is searching for an outstanding passionate Line Producer, someone who loves to create great shows, and knows how to win. Our new Senior Producer will be responsible for overseeing production for our 10pm and 11pm Newscasts, supervising a staff of writers, editors, reporters, and photographers. Our ideal candidate has 3+ years of line producing experience in a top 10 market, or as an Executive Producer in a Top 40 market.

Qualified candidates will be responsible for editorial decision making on a nightly basis, not only in story selection but in how our reporters and writers present stories. A strong background in writing packages, vo’s and vo/sot’s under deadline pressure is a must, as is the ability to write effective teases. Candidates must know how to manage rating meters and have a strong understanding of demographics for their shows. Must also be able to incorporate social media for their shows and in a relationship with our viewers. Candidates must have strong news judgment, good writing skills, knowledge of current events and excellent communications and people skills.

Click here to apply.

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to fox29.hr@foxtv.com or call (215) 982-5215 or visit our readily accessible station located at 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.