Executive Promotions Producer (FT)
FOX Owned and Operated station in Philadelphia is looking for an Executive Promotion Producer. The ideal candidate will demonstrate strategic vision and exceptional creative execution for marketing materials including on-air promotion, digital and social media. Must conceptualize, write and edit high-end promotion for news and programming. We work hard. Our environment is fast-paced. We have crazy intense deadlines…and we love working in a creative atmosphere.
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Must have at least 5 years of experience in writing television news promotion.; Must have in-depth knowledge of Adobe Premiere; Basic After Effects or Motion skills necessary; Extensive experience overseeing promotion producers and help lead them to creating compelling promos; Experience lighting and shooting is a plus; Familiarity with translating on-air promos to social networking platforms including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, You Tube and Instagram; Must be a team player with a professional, positive, outgoing personality who takes initiative without supervision to improve on-air production.
Bachelor’s degree in communications preferred; Strong knowledge of editing equipment and current production trends; Assist VP Creative Services with developing promotion and marketing strategies; Must be highly organized; Must work as a liaison to all departments; Must balance multiple deadline-driven projects; Back up scheduler for on-air promo and PSA.
Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to fox29.hr@foxtv.com or call (215) 982-5215 or visit our readily accessible station located at 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.