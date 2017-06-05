Associate Producer (FT)

Responsible for news stories and teases, ordering graphics and assembling newscasts. Coordinate live coverage of news events and participate in selection and development of stories for on air and online. Must be able to write packages, vo’s and vo/sot’s quickly and under deadline pressure. Must have working knowledge of TV newsroom systems and lingo. Must be familiar with how feeds operate and how editing equipment (linear and non-linear) works. Performs other duties as assigned including developing and publishing web content.

2-3 years experience as a TV newscast associate producer in a major market, four-year college degree required. Must have strong news judgment, good writing skills, knowledge of current events and excellent communications and people skills. Knowledge of TV production techniques and newsroom computer systems required. Knowledge of internet publishing and related skills strongly preferred.

Click here to apply.

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to fox29.hr@foxtv.com or call (215) 982-5215 or visit our readily accessible station located at 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.