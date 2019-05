WTXF, Fox 29 Philadelphia, is searching for an outstanding passionate college graduate ready to launch their Broadcast Career in the Top 4 Market. Our Trainee position is a 6 month paid program providing hands on experience in all facets of News, Sports, and Entertainment Programming, plus exposure to Sales, Finance and Engineering. The goal is to provide the trainee with the prerequisite skills to acquire an entry-level position in the broadcasting field at the end of the program. This 6 month paid position is open to college graduates who majored in Communications/Broadcasting or similar fields. You will learn by doing, helping our teams create great shows, interesting content and focused game plans to help grow our TV station. Our ideal candidates are outgoing, goal oriented, and excited about becoming part of the broadcasting industry. To apply: Click Here

