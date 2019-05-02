< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Trainee (6 month program)
Posted May 02 2019 08:55AM EDT href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Trainee (6 month program)&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/work-for-us/trainee-6-month-program-1" data-title="Trainee (6 month program)" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/work-for-us/trainee-6-month-program-1" addthis:title="Trainee (6 month program)"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var WTXF, Fox 29 Philadelphia, is searching for an outstanding passionate college graduate ready to launch their Broadcast Career in the Top 4 Market. Our Trainee position is a 6 month paid program providing hands on experience in all facets of News, Sports, and Entertainment Programming, plus exposure to Sales, Finance and Engineering. The goal is to provide the trainee with the prerequisite skills to acquire an entry-level position in the broadcasting field at the end of the program. This 6 month paid position is open to college graduates who majored in Communications/Broadcasting or similar fields. You will learn by doing, helping our teams create great shows, interesting content and focused game plans to help grow our TV station. Our ideal candidates are outgoing, goal oriented, and excited about becoming part of the broadcasting industry. To apply: Click Here Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to fox29hr@foxtv.com or call (215) 982-5215 or visit our readily accessible station located at 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you. More Work For Us Stories Trainee (6 month program)
Posted Apr 24 2019 02:11PM EDT
WTXF, Fox 29 Philadelphia, is searching for an outstanding passionate college graduate ready to launch their Broadcast Career in the Top 4 Market. Our Trainee position is a full time 6 month paid program providing hands on experience in all facets of News, Sports, and Entertainment Programming, plus exposure to Sales, Finance and Engineering. The goal is to provide the trainee with the prerequisite skills to acquire an entry-level position in the broadcasting field at the end of the program. This full time paid position is open to college graduates who majored in Communications/Broadcasting or similar fields. You will learn by doing, helping our teams create great shows, interesting content and focused game plans to help grow our TV station. Our ideal candidates are outgoing, goal oriented, and excited about becoming part of the broadcasting industry. To apply, please Click Here

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to fox29hr@foxtv.com or call (215) 982-5215 or visit our readily accessible station located at 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you. Freelance-Producer
Posted Mar 15 2019 08:42PM EDT
WTXF, Fox 29 Philadelphia, is searching for an outstanding passionate Writer/Associate Producer, someone who loves to create great newscasts through solid creative broadcast writing. Ideal candidates would be responsible for writing for all of our shows including Good Day Philadelphia, and our 5pm, 6pm, 10pm and 11pm Newscasts. Candidates should have 2+ years of writing/producing experience in a top 40 market. Qualified candidates will be responsible for editorial decision on stories assigned on a nightly basis. A strong background in writing packages, vo's and vo/sot's under deadline pressure is a must, as is the ability to write effective teases is also essential. Line Producing experience is a plus. Candidates must have strong news judgment, knowledge of current events, excellent communications and people skills, and a strong grasp of all Social Media platforms. College Degree required.

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Ideal candidates would be responsible for writing for all of our shows including Good Day Philadelphia, and our 5pm, 6pm, 10pm and 11pm Newscasts. Candidates should have 2+ years of writing/producing experience in a top 40 market. Qualified candidates will be responsible for editorial decision on stories assigned on a nightly basis. A strong background in writing packages, vo’s and vo/sot’s under deadline pressure is a must, as is the ability to write effective teases is also essential. Line Producing experience is a plus. Candidates must have strong news judgment, knowledge of current events, excellent communications and people skills, and a strong grasp of all Social Media platforms. College Degree required.</p><p>Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Please send an email to fox29hr@foxtv.com or call (215) 982-5215 or visit our readily accessible station located at 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.

To apply, please Click Here Weather Anchor / Meteorologist (PT / Freelance)
Posted Mar 04 2019 09:14PM EST
Updated Apr 02 2019 06:51PM EDT
WTXF-TV is looking for a creative TV Weather Anchor/Meteorologist to join our Weather Authority Team. AMS preferred, but extensive weather and forecasting experience a must, and strong live capabilities both in the studio and on location. Ability to work well under pressure, sensitive to deadlines, attention to detail and knowledge of WSI a must. Responsibilities include developing content and graphics for on-air, web and social media. You will be working with producers to determine relevant weather content in breaking weather and everyday situations and utilizing social media. Our ideal candidate has 2+ years in a top 40 market, or 4+ years in smaller markets. Must be flexible for multiple shifts, including weekends, and holidays. Working knowledge of the Philadelphia DMA. Ideal candidate is looking to be part of our team on a part time basis with room to grow in the future. To apply, please Click Here .

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. AMS preferred, but extensive weather and forecasting experience a must, and strong live capabilities both in the studio and on location. Ability to work well under pressure, sensitive to deadlines, attention to detail and knowledge of WSI a must. Responsibilities include developing content and graphics for on-air, web and social media. You will be working with producers to determine relevant weather content in breaking weather and everyday situations and utilizing social media. Our ideal candidate has 2+ years in a top 40 market, or 4+ years in smaller markets. Must be flexible for multiple shifts, including weekends, and holidays. Working knowledge of the Philadelphia DMA. Ideal candidate is looking to be part of our team on a part time basis with room to grow in the future. To apply, please Click Here .</p><p> </p><p>Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please send an email to fox29hr@foxtv.com or call (215) 982-5215 or visit our readily accessible station located at 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/california-legislature-officially-declares-may-4-star-wars-day" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>California Legislature officially declares May 4 ‘Star Wars Day'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/new-jersey-man-finally-learns-fate-of-brother-killed-in-world-war-ii" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey man finally learns fate of brother killed in World War II</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/404523485-video" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Carry the Load' walk honors fallen military members and vets</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/404529366-video" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Tony_Danza_joins_Good_Day_ahead_of_10th__0_7210638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Tony_Danza_joins_Good_Day_ahead_of_10th__0_7210638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Tony_Danza_joins_Good_Day_ahead_of_10th__0_7210638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Tony_Danza_joins_Good_Day_ahead_of_10th__0_7210638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Tony_Danza_joins_Good_Day_ahead_of_10th__0_7210638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tony Danza joins Good Day ahead of 10th annual talent show</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/404526545-video" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Oral_immunotherapy_used_to_help_prevent__0_7210632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Oral_immunotherapy_used_to_help_prevent__0_7210632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Oral_immunotherapy_used_to_help_prevent__0_7210632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Oral_immunotherapy_used_to_help_prevent__0_7210632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 