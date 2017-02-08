Reach & Raise: Yoga for a Reason

Related Stories

PHILADELPHIA, PA | May 21

When: May 21, 2017 @ 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art / 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA

LBBC's Reach & Raise is not your typical charity walk or run - we've put a twist on it. By having everybody participate together in an all-levels, large-group yoga activity, we've created a community-building celebration that combines yoga, music, our Healthy Living Expo and personal stories that inspire us all while supporting people in your community who are affected by breast cancer.



Rest assured LBBC's Reach & Raise is designed so that anyone can participate, regardless of age, physical fitness or previous experience with yoga. Our website makes it easy for you to create a team and a fundraising page, set your own goals and stay connected to event news.

Register Here