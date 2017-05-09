FOX 29 Loves PAWS!

Help FOX 29, local businesses and animal lovers as we come together for a day-long, citywide fundraiser in support of the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and its lifesaving efforts for our furry friends. Shop and eat at local restaurants and shops Wednesday, May 17th, and they'll donate at least 10% of your purchase to bring Philadelphia closer to becoming a no-kill city.

Come out and show them some love! Visit www.phillylovespaws.org for more details and a full list of participating businesses. Proceeds from Philly Loves PAWS Day enable PAWS to rescue and care for Philadelphia’s most vulnerable animals. The event gives businesses and shoppers a way to show their love for PAWS and the animals and people they serve. Together, we can make Philadelphia a place where every healthy and treatable pet is guaranteed a loving forever home!

PAWS is the city’s largest rescue partner and provides low-cost, basic veterinary care to those who cannot otherwise access or afford it. Through its three no-kill shelters and foster care network, PAWS finds loving homes for thousands of animals each year. For more information about PAWS, please visit www.phillypaws.org.