Celebration in the City with Sue Serio

Join "Good Day Philadelphia" weather anchor Sue Serio for an uplifting "Celebration in the City," Wednesday, July 19th, 5 to 9:30pm, at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Avenue in Philadelphia.

The fundraiser for UpLift Solutions features cocktails and dinner before a performance by the Philadelphia Orchestra and a champagne reception during the Tchaikovsky Fireworks Spectacular.

UpLift Solutions, a non-profit organization, is a national consultancy that supports food businesses, governments, nonprofits, healthcare systems and more to create access to food, access to health care and access to capital in underserved communities. UpLift Solutions believes that supermarkets can be holistic community hubs to anchor underserved communities and ensure consistent access to food, health care and capital.

The fundraiser is an evening of fun, food, drinks, and networking recognizing outstanding individuals who have made a difference in the lives of those they serve. Garrett Broad, a food access pioneer and assistant professor at Fordham University.

For tickets and more information, visit www.upliftsolutions.org