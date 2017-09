- Fox29’s Good Day Philadelphia is closing the 300 Block of Market Street and bringing in the Military.

WHEN: Friday, September 15 | Street Closure Beginning at 4 a.m. | Live Broadcast 7 – 10 a.m.

RAIN OR SHINE!

The live event will include interviews with military personnel, music, displays of equipment, interactive games and food.

Come out and help us salute those who serve our country SO PROUDLY!!