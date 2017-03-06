Check out the new St. Patrick's Day Parade Route Holiday Check out the new St. Patrick's Day Parade Route The Saint Patrick's Day parade is less than a week away and here at FOX 29 we're gearing up for all the excitement!

One new element to the nation's oldest parade is the new route!

Our Bob Kelly took a sneak peek at the new route and has you covered with everything you need to know!

This year the parade will kick things off at 16th and JKF Boulevard, just across the street from Suburban Station. Groups taking part in the parade will be lining up at the intersection.

From there, the parade will make its way to City Hall, taking a right at 15th and JFK. Then they will go up to the next corner and make a left back towards Market Street.

Then the route will take a right back onto Market Street and head east towards Independence Hall and the national constitution center where FOX 29 cameras and the judging panels will be set up.

Are you ready for parade time? For more information on the parade and the route, visit the parade website!

See you Sunday March 12th!