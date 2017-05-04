'You Go There' Contest Rules

Who Can Enter

1. Nominators and nominees must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF and Cold Stone Creamery (collectively, “Sponsor”), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The giveway begins at 8 a.m. May 5, 2017, and continues until May 10, 2017. Individual week-long entry periods will be announced periodically in the 9 a.m. show during the giveaway. Each entry period will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and continue until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Entries received but not selected during any entry period will carry over to subsequent entry periods during the giveaway.

4. To nominate someone, log on to www.fox29.com/goodday and click on the “You Go There” cube. Fill in the information requested, including the name and contact information for the nominee and an essay (of up to 400 words) about how the nominee has contributed to his or her community and/or has positively influenced others. Essays over 400 words will be disqualified.

5. All submissions must be original and conform to Sponsor’s then-current standards and practices and policies as established or determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Without limiting the foregoing, submissions may not contain profanity, or demean any gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. Nominators must own the copyright to, or otherwise have all necessary rights in, their entry materials. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any nominator or remove any entry based on any legal claim. Entry constitutes an unlimited perpetual license to Sponsor to use entry materials, including, but not limited to, the right to copy, distribute, publicly perform and display the entry materials on its websites, television stations and in any and all media whether now known or hereinafter invented.

6. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other contest information by Sponsor or nominators for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any nominator’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the contest or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTXF’s contest records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN NOMINATOR TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH NOMINATOR TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the contest if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

7. Facts set forth in submission entries are subject to verification, and nominees are subject to background checks, all at Sponsor’s discretion. Nominees and/or other individuals or organizations may be contacted by Sponsor during this process. The results and conclusions of any vetting process made by Sponsor shall be final.

8. One winning nominee will be selected from each entry period announce according to paragraph 3, based on the criteria set forth in paragraph 4.

The Prize(s)

9. The winning nominee will receive a $75 gift card from Cold Stone Creamery. The winner is responsible for all travel-related expenses not expressly stated in the prize description, including, without limitation beverages, gratuities, transportation, taxes and surcharges. The winning nominee will be notified promptly after selection and must agree to appear on a regular segment of the Good Day Philadelphia show on a weekday to be determined by WTXF in its sole discretion. Winner(s) must respond to prize notification within 1 day, and the winner(s) and travel companions will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner in the manner set forth herein if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

10. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

11. The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

12. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize from Sponsor within a 30-day period regardless of the number of contests entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

13. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

14. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use nominators and winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

15. These contest rules are available at www.fox29.com, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF-TV 330 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19106 through September 18, 2017.

16. For the name of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope after May 12, 2017 but in no event later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF-TV Attn: Sales Department 330 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19106.

17. This contest is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the contest, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

18. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox29.com