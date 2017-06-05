The Q Contest Rules

Eligibility

1. Contestants must be legal residents of, or legal visitors to, the state of Pennsylvania who are 18 years of age or older.

2. Employees of FOX Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF are ineligible.

How to Play

3. Contests will be held during The Q Show from time to time, as announced. The criteria for winning will be announced when contestants are selected. Contestants will be selected from audience members in Sponsor’s sole discretion. NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO PLAY.

4.The winners will be selected in accordance with the criteria announced. The contest will be judged by Sponsor’s employees, whose decisions will be final as to all matters, including whether any answer required to be given is correct.

The Prizes

5.The number of winners to be selected and the applicable prizes will be announced when contestants are selected. The winners will be notified of the estimated retail value of their prize.

6. Winners will be notified upon the conclusion of each contest; provided that, winners must complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release within 3 days of notification, and must claim the prize in a manner determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion or they will be disqualified and that prize will not be awarded.

7. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

8. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the estimated retail value of the prizes as communicated to the winners.

9. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use the winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

10. These rules are available on Sponsor’s website at www.fox29.com

11. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize.

12. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize.