Good Day Philadelphia NFL Kick-off Contest Rules

Who Can Enter

1. Contestants must be legal residents of, or legal visitors to, the state of Pennsylvania who are 18 years of age or older.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF ( “Sponsor”), its affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family members of each are ineligible.

How to Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter. Only one entry per person.

4. To enter, attend the Good Day Philadelphia Eagles Pep Rally event on Friday, September 8, 2017, beginning at 7:00 am, and complete the entry form on-site. No mechanically addressed, reproduced, or completed entries will be accepted.

5. All entries must be received by WTXF by 9:30 am, local time, on September 8, 2017. WTXF is not responsible for lost or late entries.

6. Winner will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries.

7. All entries received that are mutilated, tampered with, illegible, or from ineligible entrants will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

The Prize(s)

8. One winners will be selected. The winner will receive a football signed by FOX NFL Kickoff Show talent and an Eagles team Jersey. The prize package is valued at approximately $200.

9. Winners will be notified in person at the event. Winners must complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release, which must be received within 24 hours of notification.

10. If a winner does not respond to notification or does not timely return the Certification of Eligibility and Release, that prize will be awarded to an alternate winner who will be selected by random drawing and notified via phone.

11. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

12. The winner is responsible for paying all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the estimated retail value of the prizes as set forth in these rules.

13. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Winner must claim the prize within 24 hours of notification, or the prize will be forfeited.

Odds of Winning; Miscellaneous

14. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

15. These rules are available Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA, and at www.fox29.com, through October 7, 2017.

16. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: WTXF, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19106, after September 8, 2017.

17. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, and to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by or arising out of this giveaway or any prize awarded.

18. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize.