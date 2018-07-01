Ultimate Avocado Giveaway Complete Rules

Who Can Enter

1.Entrants must be legal residents of Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents living within the Fox 29 Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2.Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF (“Sponsor”) and Avocados From Peru, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3.No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address The giveaway begins at 12:01 a.m., local time, on July 2, 2018, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., local time, on July 8, 2018.

4.To enter, go to www.fox29.com/contests, and click on the link to “Ultimate Avocado Giveaway.” Follow all instructions to complete the online entry.

5.Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTTG’s WTXF’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6.Six winners will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about July 9, 2018. The station will randomly select one of the six winners to be the Grand Prize winner.

The Prizes

7.One Grand Prize winner will receive (i) a $50 dollar Gift Card from Giant Food Stores, and (ii) a box of avocados equal in weight to the weight of the Grand Prize winner (as stated in his or her driver’s license). The approximate retail value of the avocados will be equal to the Grand Prize winner’s weight multiplied by the retail price per pound of avocados when the prize is redeemed.

8.Five Second-Prize winners will each receive an “Avocados From Peru” hand-embroidered apron and “Avocados From Peru” cookbook. The approximate retail value of each Second-Prize is $35. All prizes in the Giveaway are provided by Avocados From Peru.

9.The winners will be notified by e-mail on or about July 9, 2018. The winners must respond to prize notification within 5 days, and the winners will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

10.Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

11.The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

12.Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 90-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

13.Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

14.Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

15.These giveaway rules are available at www.fox29.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, Fox29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, through August 2, 2018.

16.For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF, Fox29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

17.This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

18.By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox29.com.