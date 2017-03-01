Jay Z to produce Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights'

Posted:Mar 01 2017 05:46PM EST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 05:46PM EST

LOS ANGELES - Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jay Z are about to collaborate on the film version of Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In the Heights. In case you don’t know, the musical is about Latinos growing up in the Dominican-American neighborhood, Washington Heights in New York City.

 

The news was announced a few months after Jay Z signed a deal to work with The Weinstein Company to generate movies and scripted/unscripted TV. Last September, Jay Z  and Weinstein Company paired up for the Spike TV docuseries TIME: The Kalief Browder Story.

Jay Z said,

“I’m excited to tell stories from real-life prophets, whom through their struggles have changed the world for the better, and others whose stories are filled with fantasy delight.” 

The upcoming film will reportedly feature hip-hop, salsa and merengue; it will be directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

We’re excited to see if this movie will win an Oscar… or come close to winning one!

