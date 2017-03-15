Angelina Jolie's shopping spree is one for the books Entertainment Angelina Jolie's shopping spree is one for the books Angelina Jolie treated four of her children to a lavish shopping spree … in a bookstore! The actress was recently spotted dropping her coins on 30 books at Waterstones bookshop in London. According to reports, Jolie picked up various coloring books as well as Deathly Hollows from the Harry Potter series. "She also thanked me for being considerate and sweet for letting her kid have the last copy of the Deathly Hallows. It was in my hand at the time, but I let him have it," a fellow shopper

- Angelina Jolie treated four of her children to a lavish shopping spree … in a bookstore!



The actress was recently spotted dropping her coins on 30 books at Waterstones bookshop in London.



According to reports, Jolie picked up various coloring books as well as Deathly Hollows from the Harry Potter series.

“She also thanked me for being considerate and sweet for letting her kid have the last copy of the Deathly Hallows. It was in my hand at the time, but I let him have it,” a fellow shopper told People. “She was lovely. Her kids are so polite. Her lad came over and thanked me for letting him have the book he wanted for a school project. Called me ‘Sir.’ Nice people.”



The Oscar winner was said to have been accompanied by her three daughters – Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne – and one of her sons, who was not identified.



There’s nothing like a little retail therapy to take your mind off of a high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt.