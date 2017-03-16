TMZ: Meek Mill charged after altercation at airport

- Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill was reportedly charged with assault Wednesday after an incident at the St. Louis International Airport, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports an airport employee was attempting to take a photo with Meek, but the rapper would not oblige, and an altercation followed.

According to the report, Meek Mill and two airport employees were charged with misdemeanor assault, and given summons to appear in court.

Meek Mill is currently on probation for a previous conviction.

TMZ obtained video of the altercation. You can watch it below. App users, click here.