Phoenix teen recreates 'La La Land' scene to ask Emma Stone to prom Entertainment Phoenix teen recreates 'La La Land' scene to ask Emma Stone to prom An Arizona teenager wants Emma Stone to be his prom date, and his promposal has the internet cheering him on. But will she say yes?

- An Arizona teenager wants Emma Stone to be his prom date, and his extremely creative promposal has the internet cheering him on. But will she say yes?

Jacob Staudenmaier, 17, is a fan of the 2016 film “La La Land." He decided he wanted to recreate the famous opening sequence where we are first introduced to random singers, dancers and characters played by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Like the film’s opening sequence, the recreated scene features cars that appear to be stuck in traffic.

The music for “Another Day of Sun” starts playing as the camera meets up with Staudenmaier, who references his similar look to Ryan Gosling. He starts singing about asking Emma Stone to be his date for the Arcadia High School prom, which is planned for April 29. He even points out in the song that this would be in Emma Stone’s hometown, as she is from Phoenix.

The video is extremely well-directed and features many of the camera moves used in the 2016 film, which was directed by Damien Chazelle. Chazelle went on to win the Academy Award for Best Director.

A highlight from the video recreation is when Staudermaier refers to Olive Garden as their prom dinner destination.

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017



FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy spoke to Jacob Staudenmaier Wednesdday morning in his first television interview about the video. Staudenmaier joined FOX 5 News Morning for a Skype interview, discussing the idea behind the video and what responses he has heard so far.

Watch the our interview with him here: