Denzel could make Ice Cube's dream come true Entertainment Denzel could make Ice Cube's dream come true Ice Cube wants Denzel Washington to be a square.

- Ice Cube wants Denzel Washington to be a square.

The music mogul is also executive producer of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares and says having the Oscar winner on the show would be the ultimate.

“If we could get Denzel on there, somebody people really don’t get to see in that capacity, it’d be fun,” Ice told People.

And since Hip Hop Squares just got renewed for a second season, Denzel could totally make it happen.

This season the trivia game show features appearances from celebs like Amber Rose, Karreuche Tran, and Tyga, so landing the big D would be a casting coup.

While the Fences star hasn’t commented, who wouldn’t want to take Denzel for the win?