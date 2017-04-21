Facebook is coming for your brain Entertainment Facebook is coming for your brain Facebook is not content with stealing all your time, friends & privacy … now it wants your brain.

It may sound like science fiction but Techcrunch explains what went down at a Facebook conference this week:

Today at F8, Facebook revealed it has a team of 60 engineers working on building a brain-computer interface that will let you type with just your mind without invasive implants. The team plans to use optical imaging to scan your brain a hundred times per second to detect you speaking silently in your head, and translate it into text.

While FB may already be all you think about, they are working on a way to allow you to type up to 100 words a minute without any sort of surgical implant. Well thanks, I guess!

They are also working on “skin-hearing.” Say what?

It’s been building prototypes of hardware and software that let your skin mimic the cochlea in your ear that translates sound into specific frequencies for your brain.

And you thought Facebook Live was groundbreaking! Stay tuned, because the future is almost here. #Skynet