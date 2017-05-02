CLEVELAND (FOX 32 News) - The house featured in the 1983 holiday film “A Christmas Story” is now accepting overnight guests.

The home, located in Cleveland, is currently a museum that offers tours for fans of the movie. But starting in June, you can rent out the house overnight.

Guests will have access to the entire house and will be able to sleep in the beds used by characters Ralph and Randy in the film.

“We have had a lot of requests over the years from fans wanting to spend the night in the house” said Brian Jones, founder and owner of the house and museum. “We are happy to finally be able to grant their requests.

The overnight stay ranges in cost from $495 for June dates to $1,995 for December dates. All available dates can be found here.