Zac Efron is not so cool

- There is someone who thinks Zac Efron is not cool … Zac Efron himself.

The 29-year-old made the shocking statement while attending the not cool premiere of his not cool film Baywatch this weekend.

“People think that I think I’m cool, so they haze me,” the not cool Hollywood hunk told People. “Then, they realize I’m not cool, nor do I think I’m cool, and then eventually it stops. Or it keeps going, and it’s going to be a never-ending cycle.”

