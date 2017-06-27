Man goes to Disneyland 2000 days in a row

- It’s a small world after all, when all you do is go to Disneyland.

Jeff Reitz of Huntington Beach, California has been visiting the happiest place on Earth every day since January 1, 2012.

Reitz usually stops by after work and last week marked his 2000 consecutive visit.

“I’m going to Disneyland again,” Reitz said. “I’m going to have some fun. I’m looking forward to hitting the teacups, the Matterhorn, definitely going over and riding Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout, I’m loving that one. I’ve been on it over a dozen times so far.” Ok, Sir!

Reitz is an annual pass holder, which cost $1049 and includes free parking on every visit.

Question is, with all that time at Disneyland, how does he find time to do typical stuff like run errands, watch TV or hang out with non-Mickey Mouse friends?