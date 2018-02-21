Can alcohol be the secret to a longer life?

- Your nightcap is adding years to your life!

That’s right. A couple of glasses of beer or wine a night could be the secret to living a longer life!

A study conducted at the University of California Irvine found the following:

“The researchers analyzed 1,700 nonagenarians, examining how their daily habits affect their health. They discovered that those who consumed approximately two glasses of beer or wine a day were 18 percent less likely to experience a premature death.”

It seems like Heidi had the right idea all along!



And foodies, you’re in for a treat too!

“Furthermore, those who were slightly overweight, although not obese, were recorded as having a three percent reduced chance of an early death.”

We’ll toast to that! With some tapas on the side…