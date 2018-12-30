< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Investor pulls out of Woodstock 50, leaving fest in shambles
By Mesfin Fekadu, AP Music Writer
Posted Apr 30 2019 07:21AM EDT addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment/investor-pulls-out-of-woodstock-50-leaving-fest-in-shambles-1" data-title="Investor pulls out of Woodstock 50, leaving fest in shambles" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment/investor-pulls-out-of-woodstock-50-leaving-fest-in-shambles-1" addthis:title="Investor pulls out of Woodstock 50, leaving fest in shambles"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-403987651");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-403987651-380966221"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/30/GETTY_woodstock_123018_1546183599879_6572142_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/30/GETTY_woodstock_123018_1546183599879_6572142_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/30/GETTY_woodstock_123018_1546183599879_6572142_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/30/GETTY_woodstock_123018_1546183599879_6572142_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/30/GETTY_woodstock_123018_1546183599879_6572142_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-403987651-380966221" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/30/GETTY_woodstock_123018_1546183599879_6572142_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/30/GETTY_woodstock_123018_1546183599879_6572142_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/30/GETTY_woodstock_123018_1546183599879_6572142_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/30/GETTY_woodstock_123018_1546183599879_6572142_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/30/GETTY_woodstock_123018_1546183599879_6572142_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/entertainment/investor-pulls-out-of-woodstock-50-leaving-fest-in-shambles-1">Mesfin Fekadu, AP Music Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 07:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-403987651" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Woodstock 50 will go on despite the loss of a major financial partner, according to the organizers of the beleaguered anniversary event.</p><p>In a statement released late Monday, Woodstock 50 co-founder Michael Lang and Woodstock LLC said that they were "committed to ensuring that the 50th anniversary of Woodstock is marked with a festival deserving of its iconic name and place in American history and culture."</p><p>They said that would continue despite the announcement earlier in the day that a financial investor was dropping out of the event, scheduled for Aug 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York.</p><p>"Although our financial partner is withdrawing, we will of course be continuing with the planning of the festival and intend to bring on new partners," the statement read. "The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival, as there must be, and it's going to be a blast."</p><p>The anniversary event has had some bumps in the road. Tickets were originally supposed to go on sale last week, but that was put on hold. And some of the performers leaked to the press ahead of its announcement.</p><p>But the biggest obstacle came on Monday when its major investor pulled out.</p><p>"Despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don't believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees," Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live said in a statement.</p><p>That led many to assume that the event would be canceled. Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers were announced as headliners at the concert series, to take place about 115 miles northwest of the original site. The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.</p><p>More than 80 artists, including John Fogerty, Miley Cyrus, Santana, Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters, the Black Keys, Chance the Rapper and Janelle Monae, are expected to perform on three main stages at Watkins Glen International racetrack in the Finger Lakes for Woodstock 50.</p><p>The original concert was held on a farm in Bethel, New York, that is now run as an attraction by The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. More Entertainment Stories
Austin City Limits Music Festival 2019 lineup announced
Posted Apr 30 2019 11:18AM EDT
Updated Apr 30 2019 06:57PM EDT
The 2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup has been announced.
Headliners for this year include Guns N' Roses, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves, The Raconteurs, Gary Clark Jr. and Lizzo.
Cardi B will be performing Weekend One only and Robyn will be performing only during Weekend Two.

Obamas unveil slate of series, documentaries for Netflix
By JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer
Posted Apr 30 2019 02:05PM EDT
Updated Apr 30 2019 02:14PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Barack and Michelle Obama on Tuesday unveiled a slate of projects they are preparing for Netflix, a year after the former president and first lady signed a deal with the streaming platform.
The Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, on Tuesday announced a total of seven films and series that Barack Obama said will entertain but also "educate, connect and inspire us all."
Higher Ground is producing a feature film on Frederick Douglass, adapted from David W. Blight's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography. Also in the works is a documentary series that adapts Michael Lewis' "Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy," the "Moneyball" author's 2018 best-seller about government servants working under the political appointees of Donald Trump's administration.

MTV Video Music Awards is heading to New Jersey
Posted Apr 30 2019 07:45AM EDT
The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards has a new home: New Jersey.
The network announced Monday that its annual awards show will take place Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The VMAs are typically held in New York, though it has also taken place in Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Obamas unveil slate of series, documentaries for Netflix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 02:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Barack and Michelle Obama on Tuesday unveiled a slate of projects they are preparing for Netflix, a year after the former president and first lady signed a deal with the streaming platform.</p><p>The Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, on Tuesday announced a total of seven films and series that Barack Obama said will entertain but also "educate, connect and inspire us all."</p><p>Higher Ground is producing a feature film on Frederick Douglass, adapted from David W. Blight's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography. Also in the works is a documentary series that adapts Michael Lewis' "Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy," the "Moneyball" author's 2018 best-seller about government servants working under the political appointees of Donald Trump's administration.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/mtv-video-music-awards-is-heading-to-new-jersey-1" title="MTV Video Music Awards is heading to New Jersey" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/17/tv_generic_01_121718_pexels_1545060765023_6535246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/17/tv_generic_01_121718_pexels_1545060765023_6535246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/17/tv_generic_01_121718_pexels_1545060765023_6535246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/17/tv_generic_01_121718_pexels_1545060765023_6535246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/17/tv_generic_01_121718_pexels_1545060765023_6535246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Pexels)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 