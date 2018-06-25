Meek Mill debuts new song 'Stay Woke' at BET Awards
PHILADELPHIA (WTXF/AP) - Rapper Meek Mill has performed a new song, "Stay Woke," on the BET Awards Sunday night with a striking performance that touched on police violence against black youth and prison.
Meek Mill, whose real name is, Robert Rihmeek Williams, was released from prison earlier this year, wore a hoodie with the image of rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in Florida last week.
During his performance, the stage transformed into a street corner, featuring hustlers, children and police officers. A mother screams as her child is shot during the powerful performance, and an officer lays an American flag over the body.
LYRICS: Read the lyrics for Meek Mill's 'Stay Woke'
Williams is free on bond while he appeals a two-year sentence for probation violation from an old conviction for drug and weapons charges.
Last week, Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkly said she'll rule in "due time" after a hearing Monday to determine whether rapper Meek Mill should get a new trial. The rapper's lawyers have been harshly critical of Brinkley, saying she has treated him unfairly.
Both the DA and the defense agree a new trial is warranted, saying that key testimony in Meek Mill's first trial came from a corrupt former cop. A defense expert testifying that when both sides agree to a new trial a judge always signs off on it.
'Stay Woke' is available on Tidal.
