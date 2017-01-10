Jacksonville teen found after Amber Alert [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption FDLE photo Facebook Instant Jacksonville teen found after Amber Alert A 16-year-old boy from Ponte Vedra Beach was found safe this afternoon, a few hours after authorities issued an Amber Alert for him.

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Marcus Hatch was believed to be in danger. Action News Jacksonville reported that the alert was related to an armed home invasion and kidnapping.

Just before 2 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Marcus had been found in Jacksonville, in "good health." They did not immediately offer any other updates.