The Rock shares skin-to-skin moment with new daughter
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Bay Area native Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their daughter Tiana Gia Johnson to the world.
Johnson, 45, who was born in Hayward, said Hashian "labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for Lauren Hashian and all mamas and women out there."
A photo on Instagram showed The Rock bonding with his baby girl with some skin to skin contact. According to the National Institute of Health skin-to-skin contact significantly improves maternal and newborn outcomes and helps promote nursing. Oftentimes dads also enjoy the skin-to-skin bonding time with their babies.
The Rock wrote in his Instagram post, "Like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life."
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
The couple posted an adorable birth announcement in on Instagram December.
Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾🥃
Johnson and Hashian have a 2-year-old daughter named Jasmine Lia. Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. He said he's proud to bring another strong girl into this world.