The Rock shares skin-to-skin moment with new daughter

- Bay Area native Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their daughter Tiana Gia Johnson to the world.

Johnson, 45, who was born in Hayward, said Hashian "labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for Lauren Hashian and all mamas and women out there."

A photo on Instagram showed The Rock bonding with his baby girl with some skin to skin contact. According to the National Institute of Health skin-to-skin contact significantly improves maternal and newborn outcomes and helps promote nursing. Oftentimes dads also enjoy the skin-to-skin bonding time with their babies.

The Rock wrote in his Instagram post, "Like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life."

The couple posted an adorable birth announcement in on Instagram December.

Johnson and Hashian have a 2-year-old daughter named Jasmine Lia. Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. He said he's proud to bring another strong girl into this world.