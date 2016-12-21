Phillies help salute, surprise local veteran for the holidays Good Day Phillies help salute, surprise local veteran for the holidays FOX 29 wanted to honor one of our servicemen, a local hero, for the holiday season, and we got some help from the Philadelphia Phillies!

Staff Sergeant Anthony Conly grew up right here in Philadelphia, graduating from Father Judge Catholic High School.

He enlisted in the Army in 2000 right after graduation, inspired by his grandfather, a World War II vet.

After serving in Oklahoma as a unit supply clerk, he was honorably discharged from active duty in 2002

He went on to enlist in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard's 131st Transportation Company in Philadelphia as a National Guard Soldier.

Then, he left to attend college but the 131st was mobilized for a year deployment to support Operation Iraqi Freedom.

SSG Anthony Conly continues to be an active member in the Pennsylvania guard and plans to finish out his 20-year career with them.

When he's not serving, you’ll find the 33-year-old Northeast Philadelphia resident spending time with his wife Victoria and their three kids – 5-year-old Norah and 17 month-old twins Charles and Clara -- or in left field at Citizens Bank Park catching his beloved Phillies.

A while back, his dad surprised him for his first game at the Vet, against the Pirates. He and his dad still sit in left field for their Sunday package.

He’d watched them as long as he could remember. One of his fondest memories was reaching through the fence and handing Mickey Morandini a baseball, which the All-Star second baseman signed and returned.

He doesn’t know what happened to that ball, but Morandini actually surprised Conly on Wednesday’s Good Day Philadelphia, signing another baseball for him and announcing he’ll spend five days at Phantasy Camp in Clearwater in January, where he’ll hang out and practice with legends.