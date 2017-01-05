Eagles fan gives jersey off his back to boy surrounded by Cowboys fans Good Day Eagles fan gives jersey off his back to boy surrounded by Cowboys fans A local little boy had the time of his life at his first Eagles' game this past Sunday, thanks to a couple of strangers who helped make his experience extra special!

A local little boy had the time of his life at his first Eagles' game this past Sunday, thanks to a couple of strangers who helped make his experience extra special!

Five-year-old Bentlee from New Berlinville, Pennsylvania was at Lincoln Financial field with his mom and dad on Sunday to watch the Eagles-Cowboys game.

There was a group of guys sitting behind Bentlee and his parents, and one of them, Rich Coia, noticed Bentlee was surrounded by Cowboys fans.

So, Rich showed some brotherly love to the young Eagles fan, and promised Bentlee that if the Eagles won, he would give him his brand new Carson Wentz jersey.

As you can see, Rich kept his promise, and Bentlee walked out of The Linc wearing number eleven.

Bentlee and his family stopped by Good Day Philadelphia along with Rich and his buddy Tommy to share their story.

The Eagles cheerleaders stopped by too with gifts for both Bentlee and Rich!