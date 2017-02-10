Girl scout recalls moment she was robbed in Center City Good Day Girl scout recalls moment she was robbed in Center City The Girl Scout who was robbed of nearly %100 while selling cookies in Center City last weekend is getting help and has now made more money than even before the crime.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania released a statement saying people’s generosity has helped the girl, Anastasia, recoup the money that was stolen, and the scout has decided to continue selling cookies.

Police say she was approached by an unidentified man who stole $50 in cash and then took off at about 5 p.m. that Saturday near the 400 block of S. 16th Street.

Anastasia appeared on Good Day Philadelphia Friday, where she explained how the suspect pulled off the theft.

She says the suspect came to her stand three times, looking to buy cookies. The third time he returned, he handed Anastasia a paper she had previously given him.

While she was distracted with the paper, she says he reached into her apron and pulled out the cash she was holding, before walking away.

She was not hurt and police are continuing to investigate.