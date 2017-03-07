Good Day's Mike Jerrick opens up about recent absence Good Day Good Day’s Mike Jerrick opens up about recent absence As many of our viewers have noticed, FOX 29's Mike Jerrick has been absent from his regular seat on Good Day Philadelphia for the past several weeks.

The station, Mike, and his co-hosts have been flooded with questions about Mike's whereabouts.

This morning, Mike took to his Facebook page with a heartfelt message to explain where he has been in his own words.

Mike is a beloved member of the FOX 29 family and we support him in his journey to find peace and wellness.

Mike has been missed by his viewers, co-hosts, and co-workers around the newsroom, and we are looking forward to his return soon.

You can read Mike's full post below, or on his Facebook Page.