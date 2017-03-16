FOX 29 staff fills out their NCAA Tournament Brackets

OLD CITY (WTXF) - NCAA Tournament time is here, and the FOX 29 team is filling out their brackets!
Check out their picks for this year's tournament above!
Watch Good Day for the latest updates on everyone's brackets!
Who you got?
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
OLD CITY (WTXF) - NCAA Tournament time is here, and the FOX 29 team is filling out their brackets!
Check out their picks for this year's tournament above!
Watch Good Day for the latest updates on everyone's brackets!
Who you got?