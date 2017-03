Beloved Bucks County janitor in running for 'Janitor of the Year' Good Day Beloved Bucks County janitor in running for 'Janitor of the Year' There's a beloved local janitor who is in the running for a nationwide contest to be named "Janitor of the Year."

- There's a beloved local janitor who is in the running for a nationwide contest to be named "Janitor of the Year."

Ted Qualli has worked at Newtown Elementary School since it opened in 1995, and he’s now a “Janitor of the Year” finalist.

If he wins, he gets $5000, and the school where he will receive $5000 for a makeover!

Fox 29’s Bob Kelly paid a visit to Newtown Elementary School in Bucks County to meet the legend himself.

To vote for Qualli, visit www.cintas.com/JOTY.