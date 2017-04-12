Sneak peek: Go inside Philly's new Museum of the American Revolution Good Day Sneak peek: Go inside Philly's new Museum of the American Revolution One of the most anticipated museum openings is happening here in Old City Philadelphia next week.

The Museum of the American Revolution will open to the public on April 19.

The date marks the 242nd anniversary of the opening battles in 1775 between British troops and American colonists in Lexington and Concord and the "shot heard round the world."

Among the museum's many features are artifacts from the first fighting of the Revolutionary War.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be on hand for the opening ceremonies.

Tickets are required for the ceremony as space is limited.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $12 for 6- to 17-year-olds, $17 for college students, and free for kids 5 and under. For more information, please visit www.amrevmuseum.org.

Good Day Philadelphia's Mike Jerrick made his way over to the museum, located at Third and Chestnut streets, for a sneak preview Wednesday morning.

Dr. Scott Stephenson, vice president of collections, exhibitions and programs joined him to talk about some of the featured exhibits.