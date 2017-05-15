Richard Curtis co-hosts Good Day Philadelphia Good Day Richard Curtis co-hosts Good Day Philadelphia Souderton Area High School teacher Richard Curtis joined FOX 29's Alex Holley and Karen Hepp on the set of Good Day Philadelphia Monday morning!

- Souderton Area High School teacher Richard Curtis joined FOX 29's Alex Holley and Karen Hepp on the set of Good Day Philadelphia Monday morning!

Richard's appearance comes after Mike Jerrick and Alex invited Richard to help host the show while Mike was out of town visiting family for Mother's Day.

A very enthusiastic Richard agreed to come by while on air with Bob Kelly Friday.

WATCH: Good Day Invites Richard Curtis to Co-Host | Richard Curtis Q-Minute Drill

Monday morning, Richard spoke about his family, friends, students, and experience as Kelly Ripa's co-host back before the co-hosting job went to Ryan Seacrest.

Can't get enough of Richard? He'll be joining Good Day for the 9 a.m. hour all week long! See you then!