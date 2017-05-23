Why Pennsbury High School had the best prom in America

- Pennsbury High School's Prom has long been considered the home of the top Prom in America.

For years the high school in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania has garnered attention for their lavish parade heading into the prom, along with decked out hallways and decorations, and big name performers.

Past performers include the likes of John Mayer, Ryan Cabrera, and Pennsbury Alum Asher Roth.

However, this year, the class of 2017 got a double dose of stardom, after a near 'prom disaster' when one of the performers, Questlove of The Roots, nearly backed out with just a few days before the prom.

Once, word of the school's predicament reached DJ Pauly D, who rose to fame on the show 'Jersey Shore', he decided to step in and save the prom!

Then, in an unlikely turn, Questlove, a Philadelphia native, announced he would once again perform at the 'Yo Philly' themed prom.

So, students ended up with a two huge performers on a night they won't soon forget!

A group of Pennsbury students stopped by Good Day Philadelphia Monday morning to relive the night, and explain to Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley, what makes their prom so amazing. Check out the video above.