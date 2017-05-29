Philly-area veterans trying to build Global War on Terrorism memorial

- As we continue to remember the sacrifices made by service men and women, a group of local veterans is hoping to build a memorial right here in Philadelphia.

It's to honor those lost in Iraq and Afghanistan while supporting the Global War on Terror.

Joining "Good Day Philadelphia" on Memorial Day Monday morning were the veterans working to make this memorial a reality, including veteran Dave Henderson.

More than 288 men and women from Pennsylvania have been killed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the veterans say.

They would like a new memorial erected in the Social Hill section of Philadelphia, near those to remember the Vietnam and Korean wars.

To donate toward the memorial, visit GWOTMemorial.org.