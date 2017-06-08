Ice Cube opts not to cancel appearance on Bill Maher's show

- Ice Cube says will follow through with his appearance on HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher" Friday night, just one week after host Bill Maher used a racial slur on the show.

The rapper and actor explained his decision to Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley on Good Day Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Maher was roundly criticized for using the N-word in a joking reference to himself as a house slave.

"I feel like, you know, he was trying to make a joke, and he went too far with it. You know, Bill has been a champion and been speaking about black issues with his show, but he steps over the line sometimes. He stepped over the line, and I think this is a great teaching moment," Ice Cube said of the incident.

"We may be cool Bill, but we ain't that cool," Ice Cube added.

Senator Al Franken has since canceled his scheduled appearance on the show.

Journalist David Gregory, former Florida Rep. David Jolly and activist Symone Sanders will also appear. Academic Michael Eric Dyson will fill in for Sen. Franken.

"Real Time" airs live Friday at 10 p.m. EDT.