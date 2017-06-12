Local Pulse survivors talk about how that night changed their lives

- On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire inside the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando Florida.

FOX 29 Intern Patience Carter and her two friends, Tiara Parker and Akyra Murray, were inside.

49 people were killed and 58 were hurt in what has been called the deadliest mass shooting in modern American History.

Among the victim were Patience and her friend Tiara, and Tiara’s cousin Akyra.

Sadly, Akyra did not make it out of Pulse alive.

Patience and Tiara were both shot, but thankfully survived.

One year after the incident, Patience and Tiara are remembering their friend, and the night they were so lucky to survive. Patience and Tiara appeared on Good Day Philadelphia Monday to talk to Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley about how their lives have changed, and what they have been through in the last year.