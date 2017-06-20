Pennsbury baseball team wins first ever state championship

- A Bucks County high school baseball team has a new title; State Champions!

The Pennsbury Falcons are now PIAA Class 6A State Champions for the first time in the school’s history.

The championship game against Dallastown on Friday came down to the final out in the final inning when Senior Nick Price came through with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th with 2 outs and 2 strikes. It would be the game’s only run scored.

“It’s just a great group of kids that are really committed to making it something special,” Coach Joe Pesci told FOX 29’s Mike Jerrick, “You know, we don’t have any D-1 commits, we have a handful of kids going to college, but they just have a ton of heart.

While the team does not have any players heading for Division One colleges, they had several players finish the season with honors. Pitcher Billy Bethel, who was the winning pitcher for the championship game, was named 1st Team All-Southeastern PA after earning 0 runs in 27 innings.

Justin Massielo was named to the second team and Ryan McCarty was named to the third team.

The Falcons finished their 22-6 season by winning their final 13 games. It was the first time the school had made it to the State Championship game.

The team will be honored at the State Capitol next Tuesday.