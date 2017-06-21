Richard Curtis joining Good Day Philadelphia for the summer!

- He’s back! Bucks County teacher, and occasional television host, Richard Curtis is joining the Good Day Philadelphia crew for the Summer!

Richard has got nine weeks off from his teaching job at Souderton Area High School, and he plans on spending all nine co-hosting Good Day Philadelphia with Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley!

While Richard is with the Good Day gang, Richard will be making his way around the Philadelphia area to cover stories and events during the show.

Richard previously spent a week as a co-host of Good Day this spring, after he co-hosted with Kelly Ripa prior to Ryan Seacrest landing the job.