Local father remembers daughter, 14, who died from heroin overdose

- According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of heroin-related deaths increased five-fold between 2010 and 2016 to more than 15,000 nationwide.

Every victim has a story.

This is Madison McDonald's.

She was just 14-years-old when she died this past December, on the day after Christmas.

She returned to her father's home in Marlton, N.J., just two days earlier with the intention of re-enrolling at Cherokee High School.

Her father and stepmother assumed she was sleeping in.

They texted Madison as they ran errands, but no response.

They knew something was wrong when they returned and noticed her door was still shut and she hadn't even left to get a drink

Her father found her lying face down on her bed and tried to save her.

Doctors said Madison was brain dead. She was taken off life-support two days later.

Investigators determined the white powder in her room was heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Prosecutors believe she recently purchased 10 bags from Austin Cooper.

The 21-year-old South Jersey man remains jailed and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Stephen McDonald, Madison's father, joined "Good Day Philadelphia" on Tuesday morning.

He hopes that by hearing Madison's story, even the quietest of communities will realize that the heroin epidemic shows no mercy.

You can watch the complete interview in the video above.