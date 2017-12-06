< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2017-12-06 class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> Drone delivers kidney for transplant in Maryland, doctors say: 'It's a first step'

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News

Posted Apr 30 2019 09:18AM EDT data-title="Drone delivers kidney for transplant in Maryland, doctors say: 'It's a first step'" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/health/drone-delivers-kidney-for-transplant-in-maryland-doctors-say-it-s-a-first-step-" addthis:title="Drone delivers kidney for transplant in Maryland, doctors say: 'It's a first step'"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404002775");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404002775-298324178"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/drone_generic_120617_1512561677635_4602646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/drone_generic_120617_1512561677635_4602646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/drone_generic_120617_1512561677635_4602646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/drone_generic_120617_1512561677635_4602646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/drone_generic_120617_1512561677635_4602646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel via Unsplash)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel via Unsplash)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404002775-298324178" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/drone_generic_120617_1512561677635_4602646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/drone_generic_120617_1512561677635_4602646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/drone_generic_120617_1512561677635_4602646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/drone_generic_120617_1512561677635_4602646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/drone_generic_120617_1512561677635_4602646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel via Unsplash)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel via Unsplash)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/health/drone-delivers-kidney-for-transplant-in-maryland-doctors-say-it-s-a-first-step-">Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 09:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404002775" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>(<a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/kidney-transplant-drone-delivery-maryland?fbclid=IwAR3EAZLxF-bw4ApveiDqgDb9K5Q3DBv30rmsb0jsDEQNXIk3HJAR6ncWsZ4"><strong>FOX NEWS</strong></a>) -- A <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/tech/technologies/drones" target="_blank">drone</a> delivered a kidney to be <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/health/medical-research/transplants" target="_blank">transplanted</a> for the first time ever, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC).</p><p>The organ was successfully transplanted on April 19 to a 44-year-old woman from Baltimore who had been on dialysis for 8 years, according to the <a href="https://www.umms.org/ummc/news/2019/pioneering-breakthrough-unmanned-aircraft" target="_blank">UMMC statement</a> released Friday.</p><p>“This whole thing is amazing,” the woman, who was discharged last Tuesday, said in the statement. “Years ago, this was not something that you would think about.”</p><p>The drone, which researchers named the “Human Organ Monitoring and Quality Assurance Apparatus for Long-Distance Travel” (HOMAL), was custom built to manage and monitor the condition of the organ and to “ensure consistently reliable performance, even in the case of a possible component failure."</p><p>The drone had to follow FAA regulations, but also be able to hold the weight of the organ and monitoring devices.</p><p>In a <a href="https://youtu.be/RNYCCbCpAlM" target="_blank">video</a> showing the successful delivery of the kidney, Dr. Joseph Scalea, assistant professor of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), one of the surgeons who performed the transplant at UMMC and the project lead, said the organ transfer via drone was a step in the right direction.</p><p>“This is a major step towards reinventing the way that the current system of organs are moved. And I think we can help a lot of people this way. It might take a long time, but it’s a first step,” he said.</p><p>Transportation logistics for organs are some of the most complex aspects of organ transplants, so scientists at UMMC believe the success of the kidney delivery could transform organ transportation in the future.</p><p>“There remains a woeful disparity between the number of recipients on the organ transplant waiting list and the total number of transplantable organs. This new technology has the potential to help widen the donor organ pool and access to transplantation,” Scalea said. “Delivering an organ from a donor to a patient is a sacred duty with many moving parts. It is critical that we find ways of doing this better.”</p><p>Before the successful kidney delivery, the researchers were able to transport saline, blood tubes and a healthy, but nonviable kidney using a drone.</p><p>Charlie Alexander, the CEO of the Living Legacy Foundation — a nonprofit focused on tissue and organ donation and one of the collaborators on the project — called UMMC’s work “incredibly important.”</p><p>“If we can prove that this works, then we can look at much greater distances of unmanned organ transport. More Health Stories

As measles cases climb, some Americans might need another shot
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Apr 29 2019 09:11PM EDT
Updated Apr 30 2019 06:48AM EDT

As authorities work to contain a measles outbreak sweeping across the country, health officials recommend Americans receive two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine — or verify that they have received two doses in their lifetime.

Knowing your vaccination status, however, can be tricky and may require learning a bit about the history of measles in the United States.

Most Americans born before 1957 are likely to have been infected naturally and therefore are presumed to be protected against measles, mumps and rubella, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Before the measles vaccination program started in 1963, an estimated 3 to 4 million people got measles each year in the United States.

---

UN: No screen time for babies; only 1 hour for kids under 5
Posted Apr 26 2019 09:54PM EDT
Updated Apr 27 2019 07:47AM EDT

The World Health Organization has issued its first-ever guidance for how much screen time children under 5 should get: not very much, and none at all for those under 1.

The U.N. health agency said Wednesday that kids under 5 should not spend more than one hour watching screens every day - and that less is better.

The guidelines are somewhat similar to advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics. That group recommends children younger than 18 months should avoid screens other than video chats. It says parents of young children under two should choose "high-quality programming" with educational value and that can be watched with a parent to help kids understand what they're seeing.

---

Heads up allergy sufferers: Tree pollen at 'extreme' levels
By FOX 29 staff
Posted Apr 25 2019 06:01PM EDT
Updated Apr 25 2019 08:06PM EDT

The Delaware Valley is in the middle of a pollen overload. The sniffling, the sneezing — if you suffer from allergies you're feeling it.

The Asthma Center reports that Oak, Birch and Maple tree pollen is at extreme levels in the area while mold is at a high level, grass is moderate and weeds are in the high category. or verify that they have received two doses in their lifetime." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>As measles cases climb, some Americans might need another shot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 06:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As authorities work to contain a measles outbreak sweeping across the country, health officials recommend Americans receive two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine — or verify that they have received two doses in their lifetime.</p><p>Knowing your vaccination status, however, can be tricky and may require learning a bit about the history of measles in the United States.</p><p>Most Americans born before 1957 are likely to have been infected naturally and therefore are presumed to be protected against measles, mumps and rubella, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Before the measles vaccination program started in 1963, an estimated 3 to 4 million people got measles each year in the United States.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/un-no-screen-time-for-babies-only-1-hour-for-kids-under-5-1" title="UN: No screen time for babies; only 1 hour for kids under 5" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/cell_phone_generic_rodion_kutsaev_101417_1508009734188_4361553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/cell_phone_generic_rodion_kutsaev_101417_1508009734188_4361553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/cell_phone_generic_rodion_kutsaev_101417_1508009734188_4361553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/cell_phone_generic_rodion_kutsaev_101417_1508009734188_4361553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/cell_phone_generic_rodion_kutsaev_101417_1508009734188_4361553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Rodion Kutsaev via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UN: No screen time for babies; only 1 hour for kids under 5</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 26 2019 09:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 27 2019 07:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The World Health Organization has issued its first-ever guidance for how much screen time children under 5 should get: not very much, and none at all for those under 1.</p><p>The U.N. health agency said Wednesday that kids under 5 should not spend more than one hour watching screens every day - and that less is better.</p><p>The guidelines are somewhat similar to advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics. That group recommends children younger than 18 months should avoid screens other than video chats. It says parents of young children under two should choose "high-quality programming" with educational value and that can be watched with a parent to help kids understand what they're seeing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/heads-up-allergy-sufferers-tree-pollen-at-extreme-levels" title="Heads up allergy sufferers: Tree pollen at 'extreme' levels" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/25/Heads_up_allergy_sufferers__Tree_pollen__0_7172908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/25/Heads_up_allergy_sufferers__Tree_pollen__0_7172908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/25/Heads_up_allergy_sufferers__Tree_pollen__0_7172908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/25/Heads_up_allergy_sufferers__Tree_pollen__0_7172908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/25/Heads_up_allergy_sufferers__Tree_pollen__0_7172908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Delaware Valley is in the middle of a pollen overload. The sniffling, the sneezing—if you suffer from allergies you're feeling it. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heads up allergy sufferers: Tree pollen at 'extreme' levels</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 25 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 25 2019 08:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Delaware Valley is in the middle of a pollen overload. 