class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new <header class="mod-header story-header"> story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406284595" data-article-version="1.0">Health claim rejected? Some steps to appeal a denial</h1> </header> Some steps to appeal a denial"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406284595.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406284595");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406284595-313202683"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/14/hospital_room_generic_021418_1518609649169_4941376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/14/hospital_room_generic_021418_1518609649169_4941376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/14/hospital_room_generic_021418_1518609649169_4941376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/14/hospital_room_generic_021418_1518609649169_4941376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/14/hospital_room_generic_021418_1518609649169_4941376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Daan Stevens via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Daan Stevens via Unsplash</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406284595-313202683" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/14/hospital_room_generic_021418_1518609649169_4941376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/14/hospital_room_generic_021418_1518609649169_4941376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/14/hospital_room_generic_021418_1518609649169_4941376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/14/hospital_room_generic_021418_1518609649169_4941376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/14/hospital_room_generic_021418_1518609649169_4941376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Daan Stevens via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Daan Stevens via Unsplash</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/health/health-claim-rejected-some-steps-to-appeal-a-denial-1">Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 09:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406284595" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(AP)</strong> - Patients are often shocked when their insurance company denies coverage for a procedure or treatment, especially if that leads to a bigger-than-expected bill.</p><p>These rejections can be fairly common, and people may not put up their best fight to get the decision reversed.</p><p>Odds are tough, but denials can be resolved with phone calls or a formal appeal, which health care experts see as more of a last resort. Here's a look at the issue.</p><p><strong>ENCOUNTERING BARRIERS</strong></p><p>Health insurers denied nearly 43 million claims in 2017 in part of the individual insurance market, and patients appealed well under 1% of those decisions, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, which analyzed data on care sought inside an insurer's coverage network.</p><p>It didn't analyze why people left denials unchallenged or how many were reversed without the need for an appeal.</p><p>Kaiser senior fellow Karen Pollitz said previous studies from the foundation show that many patients took some step to contest a claim denial, but most were unsuccessful.</p><p>Other research has found that low appeal rates also are common with other forms of coverage like Medicare Advantage plans.</p><p>Some patients may not take action because they're intimidated by the process or don't have the energy because of their treatment.</p><p>Appeals can involve work that may include writing letters, gathering documents and enlisting a doctor's help. In most cases, patients have to appeal first to the insurer before seeking an outside party's review of the case.</p><p>Many may not bother appealing because they don't understand their coverage. Co-insurance payments, high deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses can make it hard to know what insurance should have covered when the bill arrives.</p><p>"They may feel something is wrong, but they don't know what's wrong," said Emily Bremer, a health insurance broker in St. Louis.</p><p><strong>BYPASSING APPEALS</strong></p><p>Bremer said a written appeal to an insurer should be the last resort.</p><p>Patients should first try calling both the insurer and care provider. That can lead to a quick resolution if the denial occurred because a medical biller entered the wrong code or an insurer mistakenly classified a doctor as being outside its network.</p><p>"The majority of cases we run into are misunderstandings," Bremer said.</p><p>More complicated denials like those where the insurer says the care was not medically necessary probably can't be resolved with a simple phone call.</p><p>Federal law gives patients the right to appeal insurance decisions, Pollitz said.</p><p><strong>KEYS TO SUCCESS</strong></p><p>Odds are slim for those who start an appeal. The Kaiser study found that insurers overturned only 14% of the denials that were appealed.</p><p>Patients can boost their chances by doing research and building their case. The insurer's explanation of benefits - that complex statement that usually arrives before a bill and can be found online - will lay out why a claim was denied and how to contact the insurer.</p><p>Bremer recommends that patients write the insurer, saying specifically that they want to appeal the coverage decision. They should lay out the facts about why the treatment or procedure should be covered instead of arguing that the decision was unfair.</p><p>Supplying medical records for the care under question and getting help from the doctor are both crucial, she added.</p><p>Patients also should abide by any deadlines and use certified mail or fax to make sure the appeal is received.</p><p>Many markets have consumer assistance programs that can help patients prepare the appeal and navigate the process.</p><p>Patients should keep their doctor's office updated so bills aren't sent to collections prematurely.</p><p>If an appeal is denied, prepare for a second round. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401126" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/These_25_U_S__counties_have_highest_risk_0_7246831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/These_25_U_S__counties_have_highest_risk_0_7246831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/These_25_U_S__counties_have_highest_risk_0_7246831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/These_25_U_S__counties_have_highest_risk_0_7246831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Measles cases have been on the rise in recent months, and where you live might put you at higher risk of coming into contact with an outbreak of the disease, new research shows." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>These 25 US counties have highest risk of measles outbreak in 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 09:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 08:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Measles cases have been on the rise in recent months, and where you live might put you at higher risk of coming into contact with an outbreak of the disease, new research shows.</p><p>By April 26, just four months into 2019, the United States had already reported more measles cases than any year on record since the disease was officially declared eliminated from the country in 2000, according to data from the CDC .</p><p>Between Jan. 1, 2019 and April 26, 2019, there were 704 confirmed measles cases in the U.S. across 22 states. Just a quarter of the way into 2019, that's already nearly double the total of 372 reported cases in 2018, and nearly six times the total of 120 reported cases in 2017.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/appendectomy-parkinsons-risk-study" title="Getting appendix removed increases risk of Parkinson's, study finds" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-71205638_1557499962506_7243610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-71205638_1557499962506_7243610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-71205638_1557499962506_7243610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-71205638_1557499962506_7243610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-71205638_1557499962506_7243610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Getting appendix removed increases risk of Parkinson's, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kaylie Piecuch, FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 10:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 10 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Patients who have had their appendix removed are three times more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease than those who have not, according to a new study.</p><p>After analyzing over 62 million patient records, in the largest observational study on Parkinson’s and appendectomies, a team of gastroenterologists at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center were able to uncover what many other medical professionals had not.</p><p>“Recent research into the cause of Parkinson’s has centered around alpha-synuclein, a protein found in the gastrointestinal tract early in the onset of Parkinson’s,” Dr. Mohammed Sheriff, lead author on the project, stated in a press release . “This is why scientists around the world have been looking into the gastrointestinal tract, including the appendix, for evidence about the development of Parkinson’s.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/global-helium-shortage-affecting-medical-and-aerospace-industries-not-just-party-supply-stores" title="Global helium shortage affecting medical industry, not just party supply stores" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Global_helium_shortage_affecting_industr_0_7238023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Global_helium_shortage_affecting_industr_0_7238023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Global_helium_shortage_affecting_industr_0_7238023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Global_helium_shortage_affecting_industr_0_7238023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Global_helium_shortage_affecting_industr_0_7238023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There’s a global helium shortage and it’s affecting not just party supply stores, but everything from aerospace to the medical field." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Global helium shortage affecting medical industry, not just party supply stores</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 08:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There’s a global helium shortage and it’s affecting not just party supply stores, but everything from aerospace to the medical field.</p><p>Right now, only three sources product about 75 percent of the world’s helium: They're in Qatar, Texas and Wyoming. In 2018, about 79 percent of helium used came from Qatar while 21 percent came from other sources, according to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey .</p><p>Helium, which is a naturally occurring gas, is extracted from the ground and usually comes mixed with other gases — natural gas in particular. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/06/doctor_1467841602145_1517844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/06/doctor_1467841602145_1517844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/06/doctor_1467841602145_1517844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FOX&#x20;NEWS&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Heartbeat' laws could ban most abortions across Deep South</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-passes-19b-disaster-aid-bill-over-trump-opposition-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Homes&#x20;lay&#x20;in&#x20;ruin&#x20;as&#x20;seen&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x2c;&#x20;Air&#x20;and&#x20;Marine&#x20;Operations&#x2c;&#x20;Black&#x20;Hawk&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;flyover&#x20;of&#x20;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x20;after&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Maria&#x20;September&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x2e;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kris&#x20;Grogan" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House passes $19B disaster aid bill over Trump opposition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pa-sports-doctor-faces-sex-charges-in-6th-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/william_vollmar_mug_050119_1556733442336_7206627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/william_vollmar_mug_050119_1556733442336_7206627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/william_vollmar_mug_050119_1556733442336_7206627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/william_vollmar_mug_050119_1556733442336_7206627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/william_vollmar_mug_050119_1556733442336_7206627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr&#x2e;&#x20;William&#x20;Vollmar&#x2c;&#x20;55&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;was&#x20;arraigned&#x20;Wednesday&#x20;on&#x20;charges&#x20;of&#x20;institutional&#x20;sexual&#x20;assault&#x2c;&#x20;corruption&#x20;of&#x20;minors&#x20;and&#x20;other&#x20;offenses&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pa. sports doctor faces sex charges in 6th case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nj-man-who-used-ice-cream-to-lure-seniors-in-genetic-testing-scheme-sentenced" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/09/elderly_generic_01_010919_1547048114937_6605936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/09/elderly_generic_01_010919_1547048114937_6605936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/09/elderly_generic_01_010919_1547048114937_6605936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/09/elderly_generic_01_010919_1547048114937_6605936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/09/elderly_generic_01_010919_1547048114937_6605936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Pixabay&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NJ man who used ice cream to lure seniors in genetic testing scheme sentenced</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawsuit-nj-state-trooper-repeatedly-sexually-harassed-trainee" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/nj_state_police_generic_01_edwin_j_torres_gov_office_1557591078840_7247948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/nj_state_police_generic_01_edwin_j_torres_gov_office_1557591078840_7247948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/nj_state_police_generic_01_edwin_j_torres_gov_office_1557591078840_7247948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/nj_state_police_generic_01_edwin_j_torres_gov_office_1557591078840_7247948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/nj_state_police_generic_01_edwin_j_torres_gov_office_1557591078840_7247948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Edwin&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Torres&#x20;via&#x20;the&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Phil&#x20;Murphy&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 