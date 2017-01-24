Adopted dog hoping to reunite for play date with siblings

UPDATE: We are happy to report that four of his six siblings have been found and the reunion has been set for February 18th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Texas Humane Heroes is still working on getting in touch with the two remaining siblings and hope to hear from them soon!

A dog adopted in Central Texas is turning to social media in the hopes of finding his siblings and reuniting for a play date.

Frito and his six siblings were brought to Texas Humane Heroes in Leander from Humane Society of Central Texas in Waco in September 2015. Frito (who was known as Sherman back then) and his siblings were adopted within days of becoming available after spending a month in foster care.

Now one and a half, Frito's adoptive mom Corie Gemmiti is hoping for a reunion to see how all the puppies are doing.

"Frito has a funny little personality so I thought it would be a cute idea to get them together and see how alike they all are after being adopted separately and apart for almost a year and a half," says Gemmiti in a news release.

A post was made on social media, including on Facebook (click here if you can't see the post below) and more and more people are sharing to help reunite the siblings.

The play date is scheduled to take place at the Leander Adoption Center on February 11.

If you have information about the dogs, or adopted one of them, you can contact Christine at crankin@texashumaneheroes.org.